Father arrested for selling four-day-old infant for Rs 2 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was arrested on charges of selling his four-day-old son to a couple for Rs 2 lakh. The complaint was filed by the mother of the child after she grew suspicious about claims by her husband that the baby was still undergoing treatment at the hospital. A search is on to trace the baby and the couple who bought the baby.

According to the Vyasarpadi police, the accused was identified as Sathya Das, an auto rickshaw driver. His wife Shyamala delivered a male child at the government maternity hospital in Royapuram on August 6.

On August 10, he took the child and handed it over to a mediator when Shyamala was sleeping. Sathya had received Rs 25,000 as an advance when Shyamala was seven months pregnant. After handing over the child, he received the remaining amount.

When Shyamala asked him about the child, Sathya gave evasive replies, saying that doctors had taken the child for check ups. After getting discharged, when the couple went back home, Shyamala grew suspicious when Sathya kept saying that the child was at the hospital for treatment. She then lodged a police complaint.

He later told the police that his acquaintance acted as the mediator and facilitated the deal with a couple from Ennore for Rs 2 lakh. He said that he sold the child as his earnings were not enough to support a third child.