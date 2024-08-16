Man avails loan by impersonation over phone, held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man was arrested by the cyber crime police on charges of impersonation and taking a loan of Rs 3 lakh by fraud from a private bank. According to the police, the accused was identified as C Rajkamal of Acharapakkam, who was employed in a telecom company.

The issue came to light when the complainant A Senthil Kumar checked his CIBIL score and found that a loan had been availed in his name. When he checked with the Bank in India, he found that another man impersonating him had availed a loan for Rs 3 lakh.

“In 2021, after moving abroad, Senthil’s bank account and mobile number became inactive. Rajkamal was allotted Senthil’s old number when he purchased a new sim card. When he got a call on his new number offering a loan, he availed it,” police said.

He convinced bank officials over the phone that he was Senthil and got the loan. The real Senthil found out about this only in 2023 and lodged a police complaint. Rajkamal was arrested on Wednesday and was sent to judicial custody after an inquiry.