A Kaleidoscope of flying colours

CHENNAI: Each year, the skies over Chennai transform into a vibrant festival of colours. This is the time when the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival unfurls its wings, turning the blue expanse above the Thiruvidanthai Beach into a lively canvas. Nestled along the breezy shores of East Coast Road, near Kovalam, this festival is more than a celebration of kite flying — it’s a gathering of people of all stripes, a tradition now in its third consecutive year, where the joy of flight transcends differences.

Families, friends, and kite enthusiasts flock to the beach, ready to witness and partake in this annual spectacle. Benedict Savio, the founder, Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival, says, “Last year, we welcomed about 22 kite flyers from around the world. This year, we have nearly doubled that number with 40 participants and around 250 kites from countries like Germany, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. The overwhelming response is why we have moved to a bigger location near the beach.”

TNIE lensman P Ravikumar captures the festival which is a feast for senses. Traditional diamond-shaped kites, detailed with intricate designs, share the sky with modern marvels shaped like dragons, birds, and superheroes. As the kites dance against the blue backdrop, participants see a new bond unfold, strangers exchange tips and tricks, children cheer as kites catch the wind. This collective joy and shared experiences of families organised in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Tamil Nadu and Global Media Box, ensuring that this celebration of culture and art reaches new heights each year.

The 3rd Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival will soar high through the skies until August 18 at Thiruvidanthai Beach, East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram. To join in the festivities, tickets can be booked at insider.in/go/3rd-tamilnadu-international-kite-festival-2024.

(Inputs from Diya Maria George)