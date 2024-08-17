Celebrating champions

CHENNAI: The Chennai Kanthapranth Youth Wing successfully completed the MARUTHI BUILDERS CKPL Season-1 2024 event, which took place on August 15 at SPR Hotfut, Perambur. This event was a celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and community spirit, bringing together young talents from across the city.

Committee members — Dilip Kothari, Pramod Gundecha, Mansukh Gandhi, Manoj Bhandari, Prince Katariya, Suresh Gandhi, Sushil Taprawat, Vinod Gundecha, with a vision that was made two months back, executed the event with the support of event company Grand Sports Events & Management (GSEM).

The tournament was won by Gandhi Yodhas by seven wickets against Munoth Royals. Munoth Royals batting first scored 60/9 in their allotted overs, chased down with poise by Gandhi Yodhas in 6.1 overs.

The event was followed by celebrations with dance and music.

The scores

The match was won by Gandhi Yodhas by 7 wickets. Munoth Royals batting first scored 60/9 in their allotted overs, chased down with poise by Gandhi Yodhas in 6.1 overs