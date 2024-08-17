IIT-M names top five winning teams of i2I

CHENNAI: The IIT-M on Friday announced the top five student eco-innovator teams of the inaugural edition of the ideas to Impact (i2I) challenge.

i2I is a Pan-India eco-innovative contest for college students and researchers, spearheaded by IIT-M and supported by Wipro Foundation. It aims to transform eco-innovative concepts into viable prototypes that actively contribute to a carbon-neutral future, a release said.

The winning teams were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each and will also join the upcoming cohort of the carbon zero challenge (CZC) to secure prototype funding of up to Rs 5 lakh and a chance to secure the CZC seed grant of Rs 10 lakh.

The best five teams selected after scrutiny are NIT Arunachal Pradesh for creating mobile production unit for customizable semi-torrefied mixed agro-waste biomass pellet; LBS college of engineering for design and development of electric cutter for laterite stone quarries and laterite stone based industries; Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur for reusable, interlocking bricks from plastic waste; Kumaraguru College of Technology for developing eco-friendly packaging made from crop residue, rice bran, lemongrass and paddy straw; and NIT Pondicherry for air curtain designed to remove microplastics while ensuring safe passage for fish.

What is i2I

i2I is a Pan-India eco-innovative contest for college students and researchers, spearheaded by IIT-M and supported by Wipro Foundation