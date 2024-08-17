Udhayanidhi reviews measures to tackle monsoon in Chennai

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday chaired an inter-departmental review meeting on the monsoon preparedness in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in the presence of ministers and senior officials from various departments.

Reviewing the progress on works being carried out by various departments, Udhayanidhi asked the officials to complete them in a timely and efficient manner. Addressing the media after the review meeting, Minister of Municipal Administration and Water Supply KN Nehru said that 77.14 % of Chennai’s stormwater drains have been de-silted, with efforts under way to complete the remaining work.

He noted that 60% of the de-silting of the 33 canals maintained by GCC has been carried out using advanced equipment. Additionally, 93.35% of the 69,017 inlet chambers and silt catch pits in the city have been cleared.

He highlighted that since 2021, around 745.79 km of stormwater drains have been constructed in Chennai at a cost of `2,958 crore, with an additional 400 km currently under construction. The GCC will deploy 1,183 motor pumps, 305 tree-cutting machines, and 109 boats for emergency operations. 388 Amma Canteens and 35 cluster kitchens will be activated to serve food in relief centres in case of floods.

Officials have been instructed to remove dangerous billboards and high poles as a precautionary measure, a release said. The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) will monitor water levels in various parts of the city during monsoons. Nehru stated that a follow-up meeting to review the status of these preparations will be conducted in 15 days.