Woman held for beating 60-yr-old man to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman was arrested by the Thiruvanmiyur Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday on charges of beating to death a 60-year-old man she was allegedly in a relationship with at the Perungudi MRTS railway station late on Friday night. Although the woman initially claimed innocence, the police nabbed her after analysing CCTV footage from the station.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Munniyammal of Perungudi. She was a platform dweller and would sleep on the premises at night. She was in a relationship with the deceased, C Shankar, a construction labourer. He was too living in and around the station after his wife separated from him a few years ago.

On Friday, Shankar, in an inebriated state, picked a quarrel with Muniyammal when they were both sleeping. In the heat of the argument, she allegedly beat him to death. In the morning, when she realised Shankar was dead, she placed his body at the usual spot where he used to sleep, and informed the railway authorities, who in turn informed the police.

The police sent the body for postmortem to register a case based on a complaint by Shankar’s son. When they started an inquiry and analysed the CCTV footage, they found Muniyammal arguing with Shankar and attacking him. On questioning, she confessed to the crime. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.