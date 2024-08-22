96 tonnes waste cleared from 1,265 Chennai bus stops

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a mass cleaning drive across 1,265 bus stops in the city on Wednesday, removing nearly 95.7 tonnes of waste and construction debris. Moreover, as many as 4,221 posters and 47 unauthorised advertising hoardings were also taken down.

Under the supervision of GCC officials, a total of 2,541 workers across all 15 zones conducted the drive which included garbage disposal, removal of construction debris, posters, and unauthorised banners, along with cleaning benches at bus stops. According to a release, overgrown shrubs were trimmed, encroachments cleared, and around 78 minor faults identified for further action.

The drive is part of a mass cleaning campaign that began on July 22, to cover 471 bus route roads spanning 418.56 km. The campaign has since been extended to 36,640 interior roads across the city, spanning 5,270 km. Complaints regarding civic issues can be reported by calling the GCC helpline 1913.