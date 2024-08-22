Chennai firms warned of action if illegal ad boards not taken down in three days

CHENNAI: The revenue department of the city corporation has warned all advertising agencies and building owners of legal action if they fail to remove the illegal hoardings placed by them across the city within the next three days. Furthermore, all building owners have been advised to ensure that they possess the necessary permits for the advertising hoardings installed on their premises.

Companies operating within the city limits that have installed name boards in accordance with Section 327 of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, are exempt from seeking additional permissions. However, any other additional name board installed requires proper authorisation from the corporation.

The civic body has warned that non-compliance with these regulations will result in fines under Section 177 Q of the TN Urban Local Government Bodies Rules, 2022. The corporation will also remove such illegal hoardings along with their structures and register a police complaint against the respective advertising agency.