Man collapses at apartment water plant in Chennai, dies later

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old engineer collapsed and died at a water recycling station at an apartment complex near Maduravoyal on Tuesday. The deceased, Dinesh Kumar of Pallikaranai, was employed at a private company in Taramani which offers maintenance service to water recycling stations.

“Dinesh would visit the plant in the apartment along Ambattur-Vanagaram Road near Maduravoyal for routine checks. On Tuesday, a resident of the apartment found him lying unconscious near the plant. Dinesh gathered himself for a brief time when the resident woke him up and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance,” a police officer said.

However, Dinesh collapsed and died at the hospital. Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The police said that they could not immediately ascertain whether Dinesh’s death was due to inhaling noxious gases.

Further investigation is underway.

DGP launches orientation for NIMHANS course

Chennai: Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday inaugurated the orientation programme for the third batch of online diploma in Psychological Wellbeing for Master Trainers. As many as 69 officers will pursue the diploma course conducted by NIMHANS, Bengaluru.