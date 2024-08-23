Couple hands over baby bought for Rs 2L to police; infant reunited with mom

CHENNAI: Upon realising that the newborn boy they had received through mediators earlier this month, was taken away from his mother without her knowledge, a couple handed over the baby to Vyasarpadi police. The child was reunited with his biological mother on Thursday.

Police said Sathya Das, an auto rickshaw driver, allegedly sold his four-day-old son for Rs 2 lakh on August 6 to a couple, who had married 15 years ago. When Das’s wife Shyamala inquired about her baby while getting discharged from the hospital, he claimed that the child was retained in the hospital for some treatment.

Shyamala continued to prod him for details and Das eventually confessed to selling the child. The woman lodged a police complaint and Das was arrested on August 14.

On Wednesday, Mahendran (43) and Revathi, the couple who had bought the baby, learnt that the police were searching for the baby that was sold to them. They handed over the child to Vyasarpadi police the next day. Mahendran was placed under arrest and the baby was handed over to his biological mother.

Based on the information provided by Mahendran, the police arrested Kumudha, the mediator, and her accomplices Bhavani and Ganesh. Another accomplice, Saranya is yet to be arrested, the police said.