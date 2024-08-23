Three men, including dad, held for raping Class 10 girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three persons, including the father of a Class 10 girl, have been arrested under sections of the Pocso Act for allegedly raping the minor girl near Kolathur. The issue came to light when the minor was rescued from a man, who allegedly abducted her to Chengalpattu on August 19.

Upon receiving a missing complaint from the child’s mother, the police traced her mobile network and rescued her from a house in Chengalpattu. She was brought back to Chennai for questioning, and Ruben (27) was arrested on the charges of abducting and raping her.

During interrogation, the minor told police that she befriended Ruben through social media. She also claimed to have earlier befriended one Arvind Kumar (27) on social media and accepted to have met him several times in private spaces, where he allegedly raped her.

Upon further questioning, the minor alleged that her father had been raping her since 2019.

She told the police that her father had threatened her not to reveal this to her mother, who works as a domestic help. Based on the girl’s statements, the police arrested all three men under the Pocso Act. The victim was subsequently sent to a rescue home.