Chennai: Woman, son killed in blast, police probing suicide angle

CHENNAI: Minutes after a loud explosion rattled the neighbourhood, a 55-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son were found burnt to death inside their house on the second floor of an apartment in T Nagar on Friday afternoon. Police have not ruled out a suicide bid, though no note was found at the site.

Around 1pm, neighbours broke open the door and found the bodies on a bed in a room adjacent to the kitchen, sources said. They immediately alerted the Mambalam police who rushed to the house and inspected the spot.

Police identified the victims as G Rajalakshmi, who worked as a cook in some houses, and Kishore Kumar, a delivery executive. Rajalakshmi’s husband, who works as a security guard, was at work at the time of the incident.

The impact of the blast was such that it created a huge hole on a room and the debris flew and landed on a few nearby apartments, damaging PVC pipes. Though neighbours said the incident might have happened due to an LPG cylinder blast, a police official said it was too early to arrive at a conclusion. Sources said two LPG cylinders were found in the kitchen, but they had not been damaged.

Police sources also quoted neighbours and relatives saying that they smelled petrol or kerosene. The bodies were sent to the government hospital in KK Nagar for a postmortem.

A case has been registered and a police investigation is on.

(If you are in distress or have suicidal thoughts, call government’s helpline at 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050/24640060.)