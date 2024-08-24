Chennai

Nationalisation of MK’s books: Kanimozhi thanks her mother

She also thanked her brother and CM MK Stalin for accepting the request of Rajathi Ammal for nationalising the books.
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi(File photo | Express)
CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday thanked her mother Rajathi Ammal for permitting the nationalisation of the books written by her husband and former CM M Karunanidhi. She also thanked her brother and CM MK Stalin for accepting the request of Rajathi Ammal for nationalising the books.

The G.O. issued for the nationalisation of Karunanidhi’s books said Rajathi Ammal, in her letter dated August 1, had requested the state to nationalise the books and said the publication rights are with Thamizhkani Publishers. She said the state need not pay any compensation to her.

