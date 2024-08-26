Udhayanidhi Stalin launches ‘Namma Marina’ drive for clean beach

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the ‘Namma Marina, Namma Perumai’ (Our Marina, Our Pride) awareness campaign at the Marina beach on Sunday.

Three All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and robotic excavators were flagged off for cleaning water bodies, at the event. The ATVs, each costing Rs 16 lakh, will be used for patrolling the sands and to monitor small shops, garbage dumping, and illegal encroachments. Additionally, two robotic multipurpose excavators were bought for Rs 12.97 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission Fund. These machines will be used to clean narrow canals. An additional Rs 9.82 crore has been allocated for the operation and maintenance of these machines over five years.

Udhayanidhi also distributed appointment orders to 50 people as part of an employment programme for the families of deceased corporation employees. 411 people, including 253 men and 158 women, were granted job opportunities, a release said.

During the event, Udhayanidhi inspected biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste bins at the beach and awarded certificates to 10 child ambassadors who participated in raising public awareness on maintaining beach cleanliness. Ministers K N Nehru, Ma Subramanian, mayor Priya, and commissioner J Kumaragrubaran also took part in the event.