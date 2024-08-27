Cool ‘n’ curvy coupé

CHENNAI : Goa is a mesmerising blend of stunning beaches, lush greenery, and vibrant culture. As the monsoon transforms the region into a verdant paradise, this coastal haven becomes even more enchanting. In this picturesque setting, I got the opportunity to take the wheel of Citroën’s all-new Basalt coupe SUV. As I navigated through Goa’s winding roads, flanked by swaying palm trees and glistening rain-soaked foliage, the vehicle was a comfortable companion, making every moment behind the wheel a delight. Let me share the experience.

The design

Citroen, with a legacy of introducing iconic coupe models since the 1970s, has infused the Basalt with a sense of timeless elegance. Each curve and contour enhances its visual appeal and improves performance and efficiency. The exterior design of the coupe SUV is captivating and blends modern aesthetics with a nod to the brand’s heritage.

The silhouette is accentuated by bold lines and a distinctive grille that commands attention on the road. From the striking LED headlights to the sloping roof and the meticulously crafted rear, the Basalt is magnificent.

Traditionally, coupés, a blend of large hatchback and sedan, have been associated with the luxury segment. In an SUV coupé, the characteristics of an SUV like high ground clearance and high seating position also get incorporated.

From the front grille to the front doors, Basalt is purely a regular SUV. From there the roof slants slowly and towards the end, it merges with the boot. The boot door begins at the roof (not below the glass area like a sedan). Huge bumpers, thick wheel arches and side claddings accentuate the SUV look. The signature front grille adorned with the Citroën Chevron logo, diamond-cut R16 alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps and 3-D effect tail lamps, high approach and departure angles, ground clearance of 180mm, etc, make Basalt beautiful and capable. It is 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,593 mm high.

The inside

The cabin is spacious and bright. The white upholstery looks and feels premium, but to keep it fresh will be a task. The Basalt has a 10.2-inch floating touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, a seven-inch digital driver display, a wireless charger, a rear AC vent and a rear parking camera. However, there are no push-button start/stop, ventilated and powered seats, cruise control or sunroof.

In the top-end Automatic variant, the rear seat’s thigh support cushion area can be adjusted on many levels, adding a new level of relaxation for long journeys. Even otherwise, there is good support and ample legroom. With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the cabin space is large, with a generous legroom of up to 980 mm for second-row passengers. The boot space is also massive — 470 litres. Citroën’s famed Comfort Suspension makes the journey comfortable even on uneven roads. For rear passengers, the headrests are with lateral head support for a more relaxing ride.