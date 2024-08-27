Reshuffling the world with arranger

CHENNAI : Jemma seems to always make a mess of things. You see, ever since Miss Susie found her dropped at her doorstep as a baby, she realised that Jemma was quite different from the other people in their tiny town. Every time Jemma took a step forward, the objects in her horizon moved with her. People and things even seemed to move through walls to loop into each other. This made things quite confusing for the townsfolk. Jemma cluttered up the place, caused ladders to collapse, and generally made life in their walkable small town quite difficult. So, the moment she was old enough, she moved out. But all was not well outside. A weird substance called the “static” surrounded the realms. Grimy, immovable, and pervasive. Getting rid of it was her new goal.

Arranger is a puzzle game that works by organising the environment in the form of a grid. The best way to imagine this is by visualising a Rubik’s cube — Abacus hybrid. Jemma moving vertically means that objects in her path move with her, vertically. If there are multiple objects on her vertical path, they clog up the way ahead, restricting her movement. She needs to navigate around the objects, push it out of the main route, and then proceed further. I don’t think I am doing a very good job of explaining it in words, which is probably why the game lacks a verbal tutorial too! The puzzles are very visually intuitive, and seamlessly transition between the different environmental themes and puzzle varieties. All I had to remember were the foundational rules of Jemma’s weird powers: that all things move with her as she moves.

The puzzles have a lot of variety, and never get boring. Monster combat sequences were my personal favourite. This involved moving a sword along Jemma’s chaotic pathway, to attack “static” monsters right in their face. The sword puzzles got a lot more complex as the game progressed, with some of them involving moving portals, and successfully razing through monsters that teleported through pipes and drains (you’d have a sword waiting for them at their escape route!).