Retelling fragments of history

CHENNAI: “Not many are alive to share our (country’s) history. I want to do right by it until I am alive,” said Dr HV Hande, a medical practitioner, politician, and author. He was talking at an event on Tuesday where two of his books — Our Constitution, Distortions Done by Indira Gandhi During Emergency and Satta Medhai Annal Ambedkar — were launched.

The foreword of Satta Medhai Annal Ambedkar was written by Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2013, and the plan to launch the book then was set in motion. “A total of 159 letters were written to me by Dr Hande. In his 157th letter, he said, ‘I want these books to be released before I die.’ When I read that, I knew what to do,” shared K Annamalai, BJP state president, who was the chief guest, adding, “This book launch is a family event and not a political one. That’s why we invited personalities from different walks of life.”

Annamalai launched the book at the event conducted by Tamil Mozhi Academy at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science. Rangaraj Pandey, journalist and actor VG Santhosam, chairman of VGP group of companies, G Viswanathan, VIT founder-chancellor, Justice PN Prakash, Aseervatham Achary, politician, M Jaichandren, former Madras High Court judge, and KS Radhakrishnan, politician, were present.

One for the youth

Addressing the college students and the party members, Hande pointed out that he wrote the book with the motto that the upcoming generation should grow up with a knowledgeable and clear history. “Nobody knows Ambedkar properly. He said ‘As a law minister, I will never be a part of this treacherous move’ when Article 370 was implemented,” he said.

Elaborating on other words by Babasaheb, G Viswanathan added, “On November 25, 1949, Ambedkar said that when our old enemies like caste and religion come up, many political parties will form. They will keep their religion on top of their country and the politicians will give importance to their political agendas above the nation, then the country for the second time will have to fight for freedom.”

While Ambedkar is called the Father of the Indian Constitution, BN Rau did the groundwork. He travelled to America, Canada, Switzerland, and many countries to understand their constitution. “Nobody talks about him. He was an important pillar in forming our constitution,” he said.