CPM stages protest against GCC's alleged plan to close, merge schools

CHENNAI: Opposing the Greater Chennai Corporation’s alleged plans to close or merge some schools under its administration, several members of the CPM staged a protest near Ripon Building on Wednesday,

The protesters stated that it is the corporation’s responsibility to increase student enrolment. A resolution on shutting down or merging some schools, is likely to be tabled at the council meeting on Thursday, said a CPM councillor. They also criticised the corporation for outsourcing solid waste management and demanded that the conservancy workers be made permanent. A minimum monthly wage of Rs 28,000 must be provided to the temporary workers, the protesters demanded.

Additionally, they urged the corporation to roll back the recent hikes in professional taxes and trade license fees, as well as to ensure that vendors are only evicted after they are provided with alternative locations. The protest was led by State Secretary of CPM K Balakrishnan.