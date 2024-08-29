When games shape your dreams

CHENNAI: The curious thing about talking to people from different walks of life is how unique each one’s memories are of childhood. Sometimes it is not the games that are different, but the way they are played, the people with whom they are played and the experiences during play. Thus, the memories become more than memories, they become little glimpses into how people lived, how they thought and how in those childhood games are the kernels of dreams and future lives.

Rakesh Raghunathan, the celebrated food historian and judge of Master Chef India-Tamil, talks of playing with and collecting choppu samaan. This was the extremely popular miniature kitchen set which few children see nowadays. These were made in wood by artisans from Channapatna in Karnataka, in steel, in terracotta, and sometimes in other materials. “I was fascinated by these sets, and I collected them so much so that my mother made one set of this whole choppu samaan in silver as a miniature when I got married. It had everything from your traditional aruvamanai (cutting tool) to your rolling pin,” he says.

He also recollects his visits to the beach and making sand cakes with buckets and pretending to be in a bakery. Perhaps the seeds of his interest in food were sowed there!

Anil Srinivasan, a musician, entrepreneur and educator, who has mesmerised us with his piano, recollects playing pandi or hopscotch. His though was a game with a difference so each square was named for a musical note so you made up your own tune as you played. “I used to call it my musical pandi. It was inspired by Do Re Mi from Sound of Music with the children hopping on the steps. I immediately decided to try that using pandi. It was fun. Since I was a musical child, I used to take a lot of perverse pleasure in the fact that I was the only one who would get the sequence right. The other children wouldn’t. So, I would always win this game.”

How lovely to think that in the childhood games lay the roots of the talent and passions that would take those little children to greatest heights. Thota Tharrani, the film art director and production designer, talks of how he was fascinated by movement and how that fascination drew him to kites. He remembers watching kites dancing against the blue sky.