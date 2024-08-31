DRI seizes meth worth Rs 50 crore meant for Sri Lanka, arrests six

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Saturday said it has busted a massive methamphetamine trafficking network and seized 10.13 kg of the drug worth Rs 50.65 crore in the market.

Six persons were arrested in the operation conducted on Thursday and Friday, sources said. The meth was meant to be transported to Sri Lanka through the sea route from Rameswaram. It was being transported via road to Rameswaram when DRI officials seized it from a car at Potheri, 50 km south of Chennai.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence that three persons would be transporting narcotics from Chennai towards the southern coast of Tamil Nadu for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka through the sea route, officers of the DRI Chennai Zonal Unit intercepted the said vehicle near Potheri.

On rummaging through the vehicle, in a specially made cavity under the backseat of the car, 10 packets containing 10.13 kg of methamphetamine was found concealed and it was seized under the NDPS Act,1985, DRI sources said.

Further searches were carried out at the premises of the key personnel involved in the smuggling of drugs as a result of which three more offenders -- the mastermind of the racket, the person who supplied the contraband and a mediator have been arrested.

Rs.1.30 crore in cash which is the sale proceeds of the offence and three vehicles used by the offenders have also been seized under the NDPS Act,1985. Further investigation is under progress, said the DRI.