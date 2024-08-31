Minor boy on bike falls off Chennai flyover, dies

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy died on Thursday night when the bike he was travelling pillion on hit the Medavakkam flyover’s parapet wall and he fell off the bridge. The rider, also aged 16, sustained head injuries in the accident. His condition is stable now. Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police said they would book the owner of the bike, who was friend of the 16-year-olds.

“Yogeshwaran of Kovilambakkam and Santhosh of Medavakkam studied at a private polytechnic institute in Agaramthen. They borrowed a bike from their friend Navin, and were riding on the flyover along Velachery Main Road when Santhosh lost control of vehicle and rammed it into the parapet wall,” a police source said.

Due to the impact, Yogeshwaran, who was riding pillion, fell off the bridge and sustained severe injuries. Santhosh too suffered head injuries. Passersby rushed them to a hospital, where Yogeshwaran was declared dead. Treatment for Santhosh is under way and his condition is stable now. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on to verify whether the bike was registered in his name or his father’s.