Sunshine and strength in the shadows

CHENNAI: “Life is like a winding lane

Where sorrows and joys blend

When things go wrong

March on again

There’s Sunshine always at the Bend”

Dr Priyanka Bagdi quotes these verses in her debut book Sunshine at the Bend, a narrative steeped in courage and determination. At 28, city-based Dr Priyanka was living a life of purpose, dedicated to her medical practice as an obstetrician and gynaecologist, when she received a diagnosis that would shake anyone — Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). In her book, she recounts her transformative journey from diagnosis to recovery.

On survival and beyond

Dr Priyanka does not shy away from detailing the grim reality of her condition and the treatment regimen that followed. Her story is not just a recounting of events but a deeply personal exploration of her inner world during the crisis. Sunshine at the Bend captures the reader’s attention with its honesty. Dr Priyanka says, “When I had a fever in October 2022, I thought it was just dengue. But I knew something was wrong when the haemoglobin came back low and the platelet count was down. As a doctor, you develop an intuition about these things. I had a feeling it was something more serious.” That intuition led her to seek further testing, which confirmed her fears — AML, a type of blood cancer that progresses rapidly and requires immediate, aggressive treatment.

The diagnosis was devastating, but Dr Priyanka’s response was one of resolve. Her professional knowledge became both a blessing and a curse. While it provided her with an understanding of what was happening to her body, it also made her aware of the challenges and risks she faced during the initial days. “Within 36 hours, my lungs had given up, and I was put on a non-invasive ventilator.

The doctors couldn’t start chemotherapy until my pneumonia settled, and those were the darkest days,” she says. The support she received from her family, friends, and medical team became a lifeline during this tough period. She says, “My father refused to let me give up. When I saw that the five-year survival rate was just 18%, I told him maybe we shouldn’t go through with the treatment. But he said, ‘No, we are going to fight this.’ His determination gave me the strength to keep going.” She also adds that Dr T Raja, senior consultant medical oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital, Chennai, and his team were a great support.