Sunshine and strength in the shadows

CHENNAI: “Life is like a winding lane
Where sorrows and joys blend
When things go wrong
March on again
There’s Sunshine always at the Bend”
Dr Priyanka Bagdi quotes these verses in her debut book Sunshine at the Bend, a narrative steeped in courage and determination. At 28, city-based Dr Priyanka was living a life of purpose, dedicated to her medical practice as an obstetrician and gynaecologist, when she received a diagnosis that would shake anyone — Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). In her book, she recounts her transformative journey from diagnosis to recovery.
On survival and beyond
Dr Priyanka does not shy away from detailing the grim reality of her condition and the treatment regimen that followed. Her story is not just a recounting of events but a deeply personal exploration of her inner world during the crisis. Sunshine at the Bend captures the reader’s attention with its honesty. Dr Priyanka says, “When I had a fever in October 2022, I thought it was just dengue. But I knew something was wrong when the haemoglobin came back low and the platelet count was down. As a doctor, you develop an intuition about these things. I had a feeling it was something more serious.” That intuition led her to seek further testing, which confirmed her fears — AML, a type of blood cancer that progresses rapidly and requires immediate, aggressive treatment.
The diagnosis was devastating, but Dr Priyanka’s response was one of resolve. Her professional knowledge became both a blessing and a curse. While it provided her with an understanding of what was happening to her body, it also made her aware of the challenges and risks she faced during the initial days. “Within 36 hours, my lungs had given up, and I was put on a non-invasive ventilator.
The doctors couldn’t start chemotherapy until my pneumonia settled, and those were the darkest days,” she says. The support she received from her family, friends, and medical team became a lifeline during this tough period. She says, “My father refused to let me give up. When I saw that the five-year survival rate was just 18%, I told him maybe we shouldn’t go through with the treatment. But he said, ‘No, we are going to fight this.’ His determination gave me the strength to keep going.” She also adds that Dr T Raja, senior consultant medical oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital, Chennai, and his team were a great support.
The chemotherapy was gruelling, the side effects were relentless, and Dr Priyanka’s body was pushed to its limits. Despite the physical and emotional pain, she found solace in her faith and the belief that there was something larger at play. “Sometimes you need to leave it up to your doctors and, of course, on your destiny. There’s something above all of us, an almighty who plans things for us.”
Penning down possibilities
Once she regained her strength, Dr Priyanka returned to her work as a doctor at Cloudnine hospital, but with a new mission — to raise awareness about AML and to provide hope to others facing similar battles. Her book is a part of that mission — a tool to inspire and guide those who might be feeling lost or hopeless. “I wanted to write this book to help others, to show them that no matter how tough the battle, there’s always a way to face it with a grin and a giggle. If I can do it, so can you,” she says.
Initially, she began writing while recuperating, using her phone to jot down significant daily events. Once she recovered, she transferred her notes onto her laptop. When the manuscript was complete, she approached Wings Publications, a connection made through her cousin. The publishers were impressed by her story, finding it both inspiring and compelling. While the aim was to launch the book on World Leukemia Day, September 4, she had an earlier release on Wednesday. She writes in her book, “If this book inspires or helps a “forlorn or shipwrecked brother sailing over life’s solemn main” tide over their struggle and not give up, then my mission in writing this book is complete. After all, having been blessed so much, I believe this is the least I could do.”
Ways to Support a Cancer Patient
Encouragement: Remind them of their strengths and capabilities.
Inclusion: Include them in activities while respecting their need for space.
Family Support: Offer support to their family, helping to alleviate their burden.
Visits: Spend time with them, showing your care and presence.
Normalcy: Treat them normally and discuss their future goals, keeping them focused on life beyond the illness.
Assurance: Continuously reassure them that this challenging period will pass.
Listen: Be an attentive listener, allowing them to express their feelings without judgment.
Practical Help: Offer practical help such as cooking, cleaning, or running errands.
Stay Connected: Keep in touch through calls, texts, or messages, even if you can’t visit often.
Small Gestures: Send thoughtful gifts, cards, or notes to show you care.
(Excerpts from the book)