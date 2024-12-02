A tribute to heritage

CHENNAI: On a rainy evening at the Swami Haridhos Giri Mini Hall in Chennai, Guravey Sharanam, hosted by the Aatmalaya Academy, Bangalore, and the Narada Gana Sabha Trust, brought together tradition, art, and spirituality. The annual memorial awards function, held on November 30, celebrated unsung heroes and their contributions to India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The event drew inspiration from Padmaja Suresh’s latest book, The Dance of Tantra and a Satguru, which she described as “delving into mystical subjects with an added dimension of looking into great incarnation masters.” “This year’s title, Guravey Sharanam, reflects the teachings of spiritual giants like Kanchi Mahaswami, Ramana Maharshi, Sai Baba, and Ramakrishna Paramhamsa,” Padmaja explained, “Art is for inner sanctity, universal oneness, mutual support, and fostering dharma.”

Shantala Natyalaya portrayed the life of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, highlighting his philosophy of love and universal unity. The performances began with a soulful invocation, setting the tone for the evening. Shantala Natyalaya beautifully portrayed the life of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, highlighting his philosophy of love and global unity.

The Ramana Maharshi Centre of Learning followed with a poignant depiction of his teachings, focusing on the silent quest for self-realisation through Who am I. Aatmalaya Academy’s own segment, Tat Tvam Asi, was a spiritual journey exploring the release of material attachments, symbolizing the path to liberation.

“Through these presentations, we aim to bring forth the wisdom of these masters in ways that resonate with modern audiences,” Padmaja shared. Darshan Shankar dedicated his poignant dance performance to the life and teachings of Sathya Sai Baba, capturing the essence of his compassionate spirit through movement.

Sarvesh Venkatesh performed I Saw God Today, a moving English song that explored finding divinity in the ordinary. His soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics resonated deeply, leaving a lasting impression.

The second half of the evening transitioned to the annual awards ceremony, a significant highlight of the event.

Padmaja reflected on the essence of the event: “Aatmalaya believes in the deepest roots of Indian dance. Our festivals bring artistes from across India, focusing on unsung heroes and supporting the lesser privileged.” Through its carefully curated performances and heartfelt tributes, Guravey Sharanam stood as a testament to the enduring relevance of art in creating unity, self-reflection, and the preservation of heritage.