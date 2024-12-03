Connect with culture

CHENNAI: When you were little, what books did you read? You probably started out with picture books, moved on to short stories, fables or comic books, and if the habit of reading stayed, you perhaps enjoyed novels and continue to seek solace in them.

Now, how many books in your childhood were in your mother tongue or other regional languages? In a country where English is the mode of communication and education in most cities — including Hyderabad — where do regional language books stand? Saptaparni, a renowned cultural hub in the city, decided to answer this question by stocking up its children’s library with Telugu and bilingual books, apart from promoting English-language books by Indian authors.

Walking into Saptaparni’s cosy reading nook, our eyes chance upon Aakesi Pappesi, a Telugu picture book written by Sindhura Gade, illustrated by Aditya Phani Shankar, and published by The Namaste Gang.

A new addition to the library, it introduces children to Ghatotkacha, the son of Bheema from Mahabharata. It is educational too, teaching kids Telugu numbers and showcasing dishes like Bobbatlu (Puran Poli), Bendakaya Curry (Okra curry), and Chikkudukaya Curry (Beans curry).

For a generation which is perhaps slowly losing touch with their mother tongue, The Namaste Gang’s Telugu Varnamala (Telugu alphabets) and Mana Maasaalu — a set of 26 flashcards showing the months and festivals in the Telugu calendar — are pathways to your linguistic roots.

There are also Telugu-English bilingual books like Malli Vasthondi, written by Jeeva Raghunath, illustrated by Nancy Raj, and published by Tulika Books. Malli, a girl with wheatish skin and long, braided hair, represents rural culture with her traditional blouse and long skirt.

She is quite the protagonist too, featuring in another brand new addition to the library, Malli Santaki Velthondi. This book is also available in Hindi-English as Malli Chali Bazaar.

Indeed, for children to have broader perspectives, they need to be exposed to cultures different from their own. Saptaparni feels this pulse, bringing to young readers Hindi-English picture books like Mann ke Laddu (Day-Dream), a Bangla folktale, O Harial Ped (O Flowering Tree), an Oriya folktale, and Pehla Ghar (The First House), a Santhali folktale, all published by Eklavya.