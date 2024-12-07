10 arrested in two days; ganja, meth seized

CHENNAI: Eight persons have been arrested by the city police in three drug busts at Washermenpet, Koyembedu and Ambattur.

At Ambattur, R Suraj (21) and N Shamnad (20), both from Kerala, were arrested on Friday for allegedly smuggling and selling 25 kg of ganja. The police nabbed the duo based on a tip-off at Ambattur OT bus stand. The duo confessed that they sourced the ganja from Odisha and were planning to sell it to migrant workers in Ambattur.

In Washermenpet, police arrested four persons for smuggling and selling 3,700 drug tablets on Thursday. The suspects — Venkatesh (24), Surya Prakash (23), Akash Raja (21) and a 17-year-old juvenile — were found with 10 mobile phones, a sum of Rs 22,500, three knives and a bike. The juvenile was sent to a correctional facility and others were remanded in custody.

At Koyambedu, police arrested two history sheeters — Dheena alias Gopalakrishnan (24) of Nerkundram and Thirunavukarasu (23) of Virugambakkam — on Thursday for selling ganja and drugs to college students. Police seized 300 tablets, 1.2 kg of ganja and two mobile phones from them. The duo was remanded in judicial custody.

On Thursday, a special team of Maduravoyal police monitored the area around the Poonamallee flyover and arrested T Somashankar (37) of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh with two grams of meth and four syringesn. He was arrested and sent for judicial remand. At Ramapuram, the police arrested A Vignesh (27) and seized 1.7 grams of meth. After an inquiry, he was sent for judicial remand.