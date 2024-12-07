CHENNAI: What started as a humble endeavour to provide quality education has now become a legacy of learning — Shankar IAS Academy celebrates 20 years of excellence. Celebrating their Institute Day on Friday, the auditorium of Anna Centenary Library was filled with stories of success and commitment. The event was a celebration of knowledge, perseverance, and achievement. “Shankar IAS Academy is one of the leading institutions in providing coaching for civil service aspirants.

Every step was paved with hard work, dedication and an unwavering belief in the potential of our students. Each student who walked through the doors carried with them dreams of serving their country,” said Vaishnavi SD, managing director of the institution.

The institute started with 36 students and only one centre at Anna Nagar in 2004.“We aspire to spread to other cities in the country because, to date, we have provided the nation with 2,500 bureaucrats. This achievement is possible because we want to democratise the industry,” expressed Chandrasekaran, head of academics at the coaching institute.

The event also saw the gracious presence of former vice president, Venkaiah Naidu. He spoke, “Civil servants play a central role in governance and development of the nation.

Therefore, the first home minister of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, rightly described the officers as the steel of our country. They are the backbone of any democratic government and executing policies.”Sathasivam P, former CJI and governor of Kerala said, “Politicians can make mistakes but bureaucrats have the power to rectify them.”

The other guests were the former governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, former district secretary, government of India, T Ramaswamy, former additional chief secretary, government of TN, GA Rajkumar, and former secretary, government of India, S Machendranathan. They reiterated the roles of powers of the officers.