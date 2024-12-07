Carolling through Christmas joy

CHENNAI: The soft glow of white lights, familiar carol hums, and the warmth of togetherness filled the air at the Government Museum Theatre. The classic melodies and folklore music resonated through the hall, spreading cheer and a festive spirit among the audience. Bringing the spirit of Christmas, the Madras Guild of Performing Arts’ newest ensemble staged their annual concert, Sounds of the Season on Wednesday.

Performing for the second time, the ensemble has two choirs — the adults and the children. The choir wants to celebrate the season and share the joy of music.

The organisers believe that the city’s fabric is changing as more people migrate here, making it a safer and more happening location. “Chennai has always been the centre of culture, music, and dance.

So it’s important to keep these traditions alive because that’s the only way we have the opportunity to pass them on to future generations. More than anything else, the concert is also about sharing,” points out Amardeep Devadason, marketing and media coordinator of the group.

The warm and mellow piano tunes, perfect voices, and the harmonious notes of a Swahili-English song marked the beginning of the Christmas tradition at the concert. A total of 35-odd songs were sung by both the choirs — some solo, duet, the kids and adults separate and a few coming together for particular pieces.

A collective celebration

The troupe shared their love for music with the fellow followers, evidently, because for the first time, a sing-along music concert was performed. “We have not done a full sing-along before. So we thought, this time during the Christmas concert, we would curate an interactive concert while engaging the audience to sing along,” explains Indra Hande, the choir’s president.

The songs sung at the concert were chosen by Atul Jacob Isaac, the group’s music director and middle school carol conductor at the American International School, and some were suggested by the singers. Atul says, “It is about striking a balance with the true nature of why we celebrate Christmas, along with the festive pieces of music.