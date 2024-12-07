From facts to fiction

CHENNAI: Sandhya Rajasekhar is a mentor who taught us that the cornerstone of journalism is truth. I walk through the memory lanes of 2018 and recall myself listening this HOD’s lectures and seminars. With her commitment to excellence in teaching and writing, she trained us to be the fact-reporting journalists.

Cut to 2024, I listen to her, a journalist and my professor, on the dias. She is now retired and has authored her debut book ‘Finding Herself’. The book is a “coming of age story of a girl named Anupama, which means unique and incomparable,” shared Sandhya. It deals with the “universal emotions of family, social inclusiveness, courage, patience and acceptance”.

Oviya Om Prakash, a student, shared her perspective on this book. “Her characters in the book are all ambitious just like her. Knowing Sandhya Ma’am, she is really dedicated towards every task, she does and that comes out beautifully in the book, where the characters are determined to accomplish their goals. It motivates us to achieve our targets.”

The literary journey

Sandhya launched the book earlier this year and addressed 100-odd students at the Author Speak event. The programme, held on Wednesday, was conducted under the aegis of Pegasus, the college’s student book club, and the learning and digital literacy centre, aka library, in association with The New Indian Express.

Sandhya’s teaching journey spanned around two decades and she has been extending her survey skills to PhD candidates. “Throughout my career, I have asked my students to tell stories only through facts and ironically, I have come out with a book in the fiction genre,” she said.

Her student and an attendee, Bagyashri R said, “The takeaway from the session is how passionately truthful she is about writing a book. As she mentioned, being a journalist, you are also introduced to a creative side of writing, but she still chose a side of honesty and truthfulness. This is inspiring.”

Her journalistic background was beneficial in writing the book. It taught her to keep her eyes and ears always open to observe and learn. “The book is inspired by personal experiences and that of the people around me,” she said. The career path also helped her mention issues such as water shortage in the book.