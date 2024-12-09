A grand ode to Margazhi

CHENNAI: The Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam 2024, marking its fifth year, was an evening of culture and tradition held at Vani Mahal. The stage, bathed in golden hues with intricate temple-like carvings and red drapes, set the perfect backdrop for the event.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the kuthuvilakku and the Veda Gosham and the prayer song — Yamunashtakam, followed by Premika Stothram by the Vijayashri Balabodham students. The young performers filled the hall with their voices, ushering in the spiritual atmosphere of the evening. The students of Vijayashri Siksha then presented their Harikatha on Kakkum Deivam, Kula Deivam (My Village, My Deity), capturing the essence of tradition and devotion.

The Vadi Samvadi debate conducted in Tamil, centered on “Magizhchikkuk Karanam : Anba? Vetriya?” (The Reason for Happiness: Love or Success?) brought a mix of thought-provoking points and humorous exchanges, with Vishakha Hari, moderating the lively discussion.

The team supporting love argued that success often comes with stress and pressure, asking, “How can success bring happiness when you’re constantly weighed down by expectations?” One speaker began their turn by cheerfully saying, “With love, to all the people sitting here happily, hello,” drawing laughter from the audience. But the team defending success countered sharply. One debater pointed to the event itself, saying, “This is the fifth-year milestone — a success — and that’s what’s making us all happy today!” Another cleverly added, “Love is all well and good, but if he truly believed in it, he wouldn’t be debating for victory with us; he’d just say, ‘Let’s all lead with love!’”