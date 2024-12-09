A grand ode to Margazhi

CHENNAI: The Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam 2024, marking its fifth year, was an evening of culture and tradition held at Vani Mahal. The stage, bathed in golden hues with intricate temple-like carvings and red drapes, set the perfect backdrop for the event.
The ceremony began with the lighting of the kuthuvilakku and the Veda Gosham and the prayer song — Yamunashtakam, followed by Premika Stothram by the Vijayashri Balabodham students. The young performers filled the hall with their voices, ushering in the spiritual atmosphere of the evening. The students of Vijayashri Siksha then presented their Harikatha on Kakkum Deivam, Kula Deivam (My Village, My Deity), capturing the essence of tradition and devotion.
The Vadi Samvadi debate conducted in Tamil, centered on “Magizhchikkuk Karanam : Anba? Vetriya?” (The Reason for Happiness: Love or Success?) brought a mix of thought-provoking points and humorous exchanges, with Vishakha Hari, moderating the lively discussion.
The team supporting love argued that success often comes with stress and pressure, asking, “How can success bring happiness when you’re constantly weighed down by expectations?” One speaker began their turn by cheerfully saying, “With love, to all the people sitting here happily, hello,” drawing laughter from the audience. But the team defending success countered sharply. One debater pointed to the event itself, saying, “This is the fifth-year milestone — a success — and that’s what’s making us all happy today!” Another cleverly added, “Love is all well and good, but if he truly believed in it, he wouldn’t be debating for victory with us; he’d just say, ‘Let’s all lead with love!’”
The buzzer round was even more dynamic. A pro-success debater used science as a metaphor, saying, “Love is potential energy, but success is kinetic energy. It’s action, movement — and that’s what makes the world thrive.” In response, a pro-love speaker quipped, “Even in the Ramayana, was the war about success? No — it was about the love Rama had for Sita!” The exchange ended with a poetic thought from the moderator: “The path of love ultimately leads us to success.”
The spirited debate, punctuated with laughs and applause, left the audience engaged and entertained, proving that the search for happiness — whether through love or success — is a journey worth exploring.
Later, the release of Sangita Soujanya, authored by Vishakha, marked a literary highlight. Chief guests Justice Anita Sumanth and Prof. Sudharani Raghupathy launched the book, with the first copies presented to eminent guests like Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Neyveli Santhanagopalan. Anita Sumanth expressed her joy, saying, “I’m delighted to reconnect with Vishakha today. The spirit of the book is something I greatly admire.” She even shared a quote from the song We Are the World, “There comes a time when we heed a certain call, and the world must come together as one.” Sudharani, recalling her time as Vishakha’s teacher, praised her, saying, “Vishaka is a great brain of our century.”
Lalgudi GJR Krishnan, honouring Vishakha, remarked, “She has made her way of life to represent dharma and pass it on to the next generation,” while Neyveli Santhanagopalan intellectually added, “Everything is going well, and everything should go well… and that’s what Sangita Soujanya is.”
Finally, as the night wound down, Vishakha took the stage once more for her Harikatha performance on Kakkum Deivam, Kula Deivam. Her storytelling was captivating, weaving tales of divine protection and familial devotion. The audience sat in rapt attention, savoring each word as she effortlessly tied the theme of the evening together with grace and warmth.
As the last notes of the Harikatha lingered in the air, there was a collective sense that the evening had been something special — a celebration not just of art, but of the timeless human connections that bind us all together. The debates, the music, the book launch — it was all a reminder that in this ever-changing world, love, success, and faith will always find their place in our hearts.