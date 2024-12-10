A peek into a poet’s legacy

CHENNAI: He who writes poetry is not a poet. He whose poetry has become his life, and who has made his life his poetry — it is he who is a poet.” These words by Mahakavi Subramania Bharatiyar encapsulate the essence of a man whose life and work continue to inspire generations.

On Sunday, the Bharatiyar Memorial Home in Triplicane awakened to the sounds of music, dance, and poetic words.

The inaugural day of the festival, organised by Kalaimamani Shobana Ramesh, saw floral tributes to Bharatiyar’s idol, with Chevalier VG Santhosham officiating the opening ceremony. Artistes, scholars, and admirers from around the city gathered at this event to honour Bharatiyar’s vision of equality, cultural enrichment, and intellectual freedom.

Recollecting memories

Amid the festivities, a highlight session was ‘Chellamma Pesuren’, presented by Sudha Seshayan, vice-president of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Studies. She narrated a cherished story from the life of Bharatiyar, recounting his wife Chellamma’s memory of a moment of love and philosophy.

“It was December, the month of music festivals,” Sudha began, channeling Chellamma’s voice. “Bharatiyar, as always, was brimming with restless energy and ideas. He told Chellamma he was heading to Chennai and promised to bring back whatever she needed. Naturally, she assumed it would be practical household items like utensils.”

Instead, two horse carts arrived at their home, not with pots or pans, but with books — piles of them. Treasures like Silapadhikaram, Manimekalai, and the works of Shelley, Keats, and Byron filled the carts. Bharatiyar, with his characteristic charm, referred to them as Puthakam, a colloquial twist on Pushthakam.

Chellamma, overwhelmed by the sheer impracticality, was initially frustrated. But Bharatiyar’s words struck a chord that lingered forever. “Ennaku santhosham, unnaku thrupthi...”— ‘My happiness is your satisfaction. And these books, Chellamma, are my happiness.’