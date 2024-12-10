A peek into a poet’s legacy

CHENNAI: He who writes poetry is not a poet. He whose poetry has become his life, and who has made his life his poetry — it is he who is a poet.” These words by Mahakavi Subramania Bharatiyar encapsulate the essence of a man whose life and work continue to inspire generations.
On Sunday, the Bharatiyar Memorial Home in Triplicane awakened to the sounds of music, dance, and poetic words.
The inaugural day of the festival, organised by Kalaimamani Shobana Ramesh, saw floral tributes to Bharatiyar’s idol, with Chevalier VG Santhosham officiating the opening ceremony. Artistes, scholars, and admirers from around the city gathered at this event to honour Bharatiyar’s vision of equality, cultural enrichment, and intellectual freedom.
Recollecting memories
Amid the festivities, a highlight session was ‘Chellamma Pesuren’, presented by Sudha Seshayan, vice-president of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Studies. She narrated a cherished story from the life of Bharatiyar, recounting his wife Chellamma’s memory of a moment of love and philosophy.
“It was December, the month of music festivals,” Sudha began, channeling Chellamma’s voice. “Bharatiyar, as always, was brimming with restless energy and ideas. He told Chellamma he was heading to Chennai and promised to bring back whatever she needed. Naturally, she assumed it would be practical household items like utensils.”
Instead, two horse carts arrived at their home, not with pots or pans, but with books — piles of them. Treasures like Silapadhikaram, Manimekalai, and the works of Shelley, Keats, and Byron filled the carts. Bharatiyar, with his characteristic charm, referred to them as Puthakam, a colloquial twist on Pushthakam.
Chellamma, overwhelmed by the sheer impracticality, was initially frustrated. But Bharatiyar’s words struck a chord that lingered forever. “Ennaku santhosham, unnaku thrupthi...”— ‘My happiness is your satisfaction. And these books, Chellamma, are my happiness.’
Sudha reflected on Bharatiyar’s philosophy. “He believed in spending on what lasts forever. He would often say, ‘Azhinthu pona selvathai koduthu, azhiyaatha selvathai tharum bharatham’ (India would give away the perishable wealth, and would gain the imperishable).
For Bharatiyar, books were not mere objects but vessels of knowledge, carriers of enduring ideas.” Through this memory, Chellamma’s journey of understanding Bharatiyar’s ideals came to light. It was a partnership of love, intellectual growth, and shared dreams.
This programme was followed by Chellamma-Bharathi Saadhanai Magalir Virudhu Vazhangum Vizha where Nalli Kuppusamy Chetty distributed awards to Prabha Sridevan, retired Justice, Madras High Court, Aruna Sairam, Carnatic musician, Shanthakumari Sivakadaksham travel writer, Ulaganayaki Palani, lecturer, MS Srilakshmi (Singapore), writer, and Girija Raghavan, editor and publisher of ‘Ladies Special’, a women’s monthly magazine.
Celebrating legacy
Bharati Thiruvizha 2024, 31st year of celebrations, was a reflection of Bharatiyar’s vision, blending art, culture, and intellectual discourse. To be held till December 11, it is organised in collaboration with the Sivasankari Chandrasekaran Foundation, VGP Groups, Sri Krishna Sweets, Tex Biosciences, and Nalli Silks.