'Harry Potter -The Entire Saga': Way to witchcraft and wizardry

CHENNAI: As kids, we would all have enacted our favourite characters, uttered dialogues, pretended to cast a spell, and just hidden in the deep crevices of some fantasy world. A world of magic, wands, apparitions, wizardry, witchcraft, friendships, goodness, and evil...sounds like familiar themes? The gothic-like building of Hogwarts School, echoes of the houses — Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin — the lessons, the professors, one would have at least once wished to vanish into this enchanting school and curriculum. Yes, the fantasy world of Harry Potter has seeped into our minds like the real world, becoming an inseparable part of many individuals.

A to Zee Creativity is gearing up to replicate this creation of JK Rowling and giving it a form of play, making grown-ups and children part of the seven books of Harry Potter.

Shaan Katari Libby, the director of the play, Harry Potter -The Entire Saga, says, “Each book is in a single play. The youngest Harry is in book one, and as the series continues, the oldest Harry is in book seven. While the kids keep changing in each series, adults remain the same.”

While each book has been abbreviated, the profound scenes have been retained. “He is back,” one of the iconic scenes that indicate Voldemort’s return, Shaan exemplifies is one among them. She ensures that the play has its main components covered.

Theatre, she says, is not a huge circle. The adults have been part of various theatrical troupes. “Kids,” Shaan says, “were selected based on their diction and performance”.

While the adults are enacting prominent characters like Professor McGonagall, Hagrid, Professor Snape, Voldemort, Sirius Black, and others, there are different casts of students and a total of 75 children. This is done as there are children of different age groups, with an intention that the spotlight is spread over all children, as Shaan puts it across. While the adults are adept at theatricals, the kids absorb these nuances and artistry like a fly on the wall.