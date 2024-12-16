25-year-old held for attacking woman in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: The Valasaravakkam police arrested a 25-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly attacking and harassing a woman, with whom he had been in a relationship until a few weeks ago. The police said the suspect – R Sriram, an employee of a private company in Tiruvarur – forced the woman to talk to him after she had ended their relationship.

According to the police sources, Sriram and the woman, the latter hailing from Mayiladuthurai, pursued MBA together.

A few months ago, the woman moved to Chennai, where she has been employed at a private company. After she broke up with him, Sriram allegedly followed her often and argued with her.

On Saturday, Sriram went to the woman’s house near Valasaravakkam and an argument broke out between the two, during which he attacked her with a stone and fled.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police arrested Sriram and remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.