When Bratman saved Christmas

CHENNAI: The first moments of The Little Theatre’s Christmas Pantomime Bratman, staged at the Museum Theatre, offer a playful promise: the city of Gotham is aglow with festivity, only for its cheer to be upended by a mystery that threatens to derail Christmas altogether.

In a blaze of energetic music, dazzling costumes, Bratman unfolds as a spectacle, blending slapstick comedy with sly social commentary. The plot — anchored on Bratman and Robin’s mission to recover the city’s stolen Christmas presents — delivers a joyous ride for children and adults alike.

Directed by Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and produced by Aysha Rau, Bratman carries forward The Little Theatre’s legacy — an annual Christmas Pantomime that has enthralled Chennai audience for 30 years.

Aysha said, “This is our 28th Christmas Pantomime, and it’s extra special as we’ve dedicated it to my mother, Supriya Cheriyan, who acted on this very stage at the age of 92. We only perform in Chennai because it is the nicest city in the world.”

Gotham glows with glee

The play’s plot comes to life with Bratman and Robin facing off against a rogues’ gallery of villains, including the cunning Penguin, the duplicitous Two-Face, and the physically imposing Bane. Adding an unexpected twist is the Joker, who emerges from Bratman’s dreams to taunt him, blurring the boundaries of reality. We see the narrative swaying between Batcave, Fairyland, a pigeon’s nest, and a police station.