When Bratman saved Christmas

CHENNAI: The first moments of The Little Theatre’s Christmas Pantomime Bratman, staged at the Museum Theatre, offer a playful promise: the city of Gotham is aglow with festivity, only for its cheer to be upended by a mystery that threatens to derail Christmas altogether.
In a blaze of energetic music, dazzling costumes, Bratman unfolds as a spectacle, blending slapstick comedy with sly social commentary. The plot — anchored on Bratman and Robin’s mission to recover the city’s stolen Christmas presents — delivers a joyous ride for children and adults alike.
Directed by Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and produced by Aysha Rau, Bratman carries forward The Little Theatre’s legacy — an annual Christmas Pantomime that has enthralled Chennai audience for 30 years.
Aysha said, “This is our 28th Christmas Pantomime, and it’s extra special as we’ve dedicated it to my mother, Supriya Cheriyan, who acted on this very stage at the age of 92. We only perform in Chennai because it is the nicest city in the world.”
Gotham glows with glee
The play’s plot comes to life with Bratman and Robin facing off against a rogues’ gallery of villains, including the cunning Penguin, the duplicitous Two-Face, and the physically imposing Bane. Adding an unexpected twist is the Joker, who emerges from Bratman’s dreams to taunt him, blurring the boundaries of reality. We see the narrative swaying between Batcave, Fairyland, a pigeon’s nest, and a police station.
Musically, the show hits all the right notes. Popular tracks like Taylor Swift’s Love Story and Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman blend with Tamil chart-toppers like Hayyoda from Jawan. Sung live, these numbers aren’t merely inserted for spectacle but are adapted to propel the plot. Krishnakumar, speaking of the production’s preparation, shared, “Our team’s hearts and souls have been poured into this show over the last three months. It’s a labour of love from everyone, from the actors to the backstage crew who deserve as much applause as the performers on stage.”
The Fairy Godmother Touch-Me-Not’s costume — a vibrant red and green dress with a skirt made of leaves — is whimsical, complementing her weird personality. Catwoman stands out for her fight sequences and stunning dance performances in high heels, oscillating between classical and contemporary styles. The humour about real-world Chennai woes — GST, traffic jams, and poor drainage — grounds the fantastical narrative in local reality. Other characters, like the little elves, a mischievous rat, and a flock of colourful birds, add to the festive charm, with the toddlers’ spirited singing and dancing earning some of the loudest applause.
The set design, as Krishnakumar shares, transforms the stage into a kaleidoscope of locations, from the shadowy Batcave to the magical Fairyland, making Bratman a visual treat. The Pantomime also doesn’t shy away from delivering emotional depth. It delicately explores themes of mental struggles and overcoming nightmares, emphasising the importance of inner strength and the power of forgiveness. However, some of the interactive humour drew laughs but also underscored how some jokes risk going into unnecessary body-shaming. Still, the show’s magic lingers.
Krishnakumar said, “What makes this special is an audience that doesn’t just enjoy the show but stays until the end, appreciating every aspect of this labour of love.”
The show on Friday was conducted as a fundraiser in collaboration with Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 & Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4, part of Round Table and Ladies Circle India to fuel the Freedom Through Education Project at the Kovalam Government school and to further develop the classroom infrastructure at this institution.
Shows will be conducted till December 19 at The Museum Theatre Egmore. Visit @thelittletheatrechennai on Instagram.
A play with a message
