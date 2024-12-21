Avoid heart hazards

CHENNAI: The habits, practices, and lifestyles individuals adopt significantly affect their physical and mental well-being. Despite reasonable caution, several overlooked behaviours can lead to compulsive activities that compromise cardiovascular health.

Sedentary work life

Prolonged periods of sedentary behaviour, particularly due to excessive screen time, can severely hinder blood circulation and elevate cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

This sedentary lifestyle weakens cardiac muscles and facilitates the accumulation of plaque in the arteries. To counteract these effects, individuals are encouraged to integrate brief walking periods, and desk stretches, and prioritise hydration and stress management to promote heart health.

Insufficient physical activity

A lack of regular physical exercise or engagement in sports weakens the heart and prepares the ground for cardiovascular complications. Inactivity contributes to the build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries, which can obstruct blood flow and potentially damage the heart.

Poor dietary choices

Consumption of unhealthy food items, including fast food, processed snacks, and high-sodium meals, poses significant risks to heart health. Such dietary patterns, characterised by excessive levels of saturated fats, sugars, and sodium, lead to elevated blood pressure and arterial plaque formation, ultimately straining the heart over time.

A balanced diet comprising vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is recommended to safeguard cardiovascular well-being.

Stress as a risk factor

Chronic stress adversely affects heart health by increasing blood pressure and heart rate, consequently heightening the risk of heart disease. Individuals are urged to engage in stress management techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing exercises, to foster a more resilient cardiovascular system.

The importance of sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for maintaining a healthy heart. Insufficient sleep disrupts the body’s natural restorative processes, leading to heightened blood pressure and inflammation.

To mitigate these risks, it is advisable to prioritize seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night.

Overall, integrating healthy lifestyle habits — such as regular physical activity, a balanced diet, effective stress management, and sufficient sleep — can significantly decrease the likelihood of developing cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, routine health check-ups, including screenings for blood pressure and cholesterol levels, play a critical role in maintaining heart health.

(The writer is an interventional cardiologist, Head of Department-Cardiology at Dr Mehta’s Hospitals)