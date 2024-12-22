Woman kills son by slitting throat, attempts suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman allegedly slit the throats of her two sons aged four and one-and-a-half, before attempting to die by suicide in Kilpauk on Saturday. While the younger son, Punith Kumar, succumbed to his injury, Divya and Lakshan Kumar are receiving treatment at Kilpauk Medical College (KMC).

According to the police, Divya married Ramkumar, an employee of a private courier firm, in September 2019. They had some differences and the woman along with their two sons, moved out from their house in Perungalathur two months ago. They had since been living with Divya’s parents in Kilpauk.

Divya took her sons and locked themselves up in a room on Saturday immediately after a phone conversation with Ramkumar, a police source said. Sensing something amiss, her aunt Padmavathi tried to open the door forcefully. She managed to open it after some time and saw the trio battling for their lives. Padmavathi alerted her neighbours, who rushed them to a hospital. Kilpauk police have registered a case.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)