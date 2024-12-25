Second-year Anna University student sexually assaulted by two men on campus; FIR filed

CHENNAI: A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly raped by two men inside the campus on Wednesday morning, police sources said.

Kotturpuram police station have filed a case under BNSS section 64 which deals with rape and is investigating.

The incident happened when the girl and her male friend were sitting together in a secluded area of the campus after returning from the Christmas mass at a nearby church at midnight. The accused attacked the male friend and later allegedly raped the woman.

BJP state president K Annamalai reacted to the incident demanding the accused to the arrested immediately.

"Tamil Nadu, under the DMK Government, has become a breeding ground of unlawful activities and a haven for criminals. Women don’t feel safe in the State anymore, as the Police are kept busy by the ruling administration to silence the opposition," he wrote.