Second-year Anna University student sexually assaulted by two men on campus; FIR filed

CHENNAI: A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly raped by two men inside the campus on Wednesday morning, police sources said.
Kotturpuram police station have filed a case under BNSS section 64 which deals with rape and is investigating.
The incident happened when the girl and her male friend were sitting together in a secluded area of the campus after returning from the Christmas mass at a nearby church at midnight. The accused attacked the male friend and later allegedly raped the woman.
BJP state president K Annamalai reacted to the incident demanding the accused to the arrested immediately.
"Tamil Nadu, under the DMK Government, has become a breeding ground of unlawful activities and a haven for criminals. Women don’t feel safe in the State anymore, as the Police are kept busy by the ruling administration to silence the opposition," he wrote.
Cops are investigating the case and have held enquiries with the survivor and her friend, sources said.