Chennai: Conservancy worker hacked to death in Adyar

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old conservancy worker was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight in Adyar on Wednesday. Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime and further investigation is on.

Thiruvanmiyur police said the deceased, Dillibabu of Kannagi Nagar, was working as a garbage collection vehicle driver in the corporation’s ward 180. “The gang waylaid him on LB Road-Avvai Nagar junction in Thiruvanmiyur and hacked him to death before fleeing the scene." Dillibabu died on the spot. Upon information, the police recovered his body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim attacked a few people in Kannagi Nagar a few days ago. A complaint was lodged regarding this at Kannagi Nagar police station. Police suspect that Dillibabu was murdered as a retaliation to the previous attack. They have arrested two persons, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, and a search is underway for the other members of the gang.

Auto driver’s stunt goes viral; fined Rs 8K

Chennai: A fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed on an autorickshaw driver after a video of him allegedly performing a stunt using his vehicle went viral on ‘X’. In the video, the man is seen driving down Gemini flyover in a rash manner. He tried to drive the vehicle (registration TN 05 BW 1292) on just two days. After the video went viral, Teynampet traffic police issued him a fine of Rs 8,000 and a warning.