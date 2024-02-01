Japan's third largest financial firm Mizuho sets up global business centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a major boost to the state government’s aim of generating quality jobs through global capability centres (GCCs), Japan’s third largest financial services group, Mizuho Financial Group, has set up its global business centre in Chennai with a current workforce of 250 and plans to scale it up to 1,000 by 2025.

The Chennai centre will play a pivotal role in conducting high-end IT/ITeS, encompassing robotic process automation, AI, systems development, cyber security and general banking.

“The government has been actively pursuing investments in the GCC space and it is definitely yielding good results,” said V Vishnu, MD and CEO, Guidance.

Dr Dharma Raja, MD, Mizuho Global Services, India, said the current focus of Mizuho is on rapidly expanding its business and enhancing capabilities to cater to its global network.