‘National TB programme framed without keeping patients in mind’: Madhukar Pai

CHENNAI: Pointing out several shortcomings in tuberculosis eradication programmes, professor Madhukar Pai, inaugural chair of the department of Global and Public Health at McGill University, Canada and research chair in Epidemiology and Global Health, said that the initiatives were not framed with keeping patients and their livelihoods in mind. He was taking part in the 25th year Oration Series of REACH ‘Bridging The Know-Do Gap in Tuberculosis Care in India’ on Wednesday.

The expert also opined that there are many challenges in eradicating TB by 2025 and the programme was not as successful as the HIV programme in India.

Speaking at the event, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, of the total 97,000 new cases detected in Tamil Nadu last year, about 77,000 were brought under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, where money for nutritional food money will be provided.

The state treated nearly 2,500 families with TB Prevention Therapy as a pilot project and it showed good results, he said. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation and former chief scientist of WHO, gave a response to Pai’s speech. Chennai corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, executive secretary and co-founder of REACH Dr Nalini Krishnan, and director of REACH Dr Ramya Ananthakrishnan also spoke on the occasion.