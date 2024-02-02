24-year-old ‘parai’ artiste, pet dog killed by girlfriend’s family in Chennai

K Jeyaraj, assistant commissioner of police, Guduvanchery, told TNIE that no section was included in the FIR for killing the pet dog. “After further investigation, we will add more sections if necessary,” he added.

Jeeva was a resident of Thiruvalluvar Street in Gundumedu village. He was in a relationship with a girl from a different caste for the past two years. When the girl’s family members found out about the relationship, they reprimanded the duo and forcefully got her engaged to another man, police said.

“Jeeva tried to speak to the girl several times, but in vain. A fight broke out between Jeeva and the girl’s family after he sent pictures he and the girl had taken together, to the groom’s family,” a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, Jeeva allegedly went to the girl’s house and created a ruckus. “The next day, people found Jeeva’s body near a burial ground in Gundumedu and the carcass of his pet dog nearby,” said K Jeyaraj, assistant commissioner of police, Guduvanchery.

After preliminary investigation, police said the girl’s family lured Jeeva to the burial ground by sending the girl. They attacked him with a machete and stones and killed him and also his pet dog.