Woman kills 14-year-old daughter, self in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman poisoned her 14-year-old daughter with mental illness and died by suicide at her house in Pulianthope on Wednesday.

According to police, Gayathri separated from her first husband in 2012 and started living with her daughter in Pattalam. She then met Mohammad Afran of Purasawalkam, married him and lived with him for almost 10 years.

A few months ago, Gayathri realised that Afran had married another woman and quarrelled with him. She also incurred loss in vegetable export business and was in stress.