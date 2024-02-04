Eight idols seized from godown in Chennai, one arrested

CHENNAI: The idol wing CID seized eight metal idols from a godown and arrested an accused who has been absconding, in Chennai on Friday. “Accused Lakshmi Narayanan was arrested twice in 2014 and was booked under IPC sections 457 (house breaking) and 380 (theft in house). Later he was released on bail,” police said.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by inspector Indira tracked Narayanan to a godown in Mamallapuram on Friday. They arrested him and seized eight idols of Arunachaleswarar, Kerala Vishnu, Ayyanar, Buddha, Nandhi, dancing Krishna and two crawling Krishna. The police also booked him under section 102 of CrPC and sent him to judicial custody. ENS