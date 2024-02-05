A serve to stave off starvation

To take their partnership a step ahead, and procure hydroponic kits with eco-friendly breathable grow bags, and necessary micronutrient solutions, from India, the foundation is hosting a fundraiser in the city, Dine for a Cause dinner on February 6 and 7. The dinner will be held at Bask By Coffee? Since 1999, run by Taruna Bhavesh, who is also the co-founder of Serendip.

For a better future

With the funds flowing, a pilot study was conducted to assess the situation. Poongkothai shares that they asked for rural and vulnerable schools. With a total of 15 schools — one pre-school, one primary, and 13 secondary schools — and 7,500 students onboard, the foundation indulged in grow bag gardening. “The difference between a grow bag garden and a soil garden is that the latter is more expensive,” she adds.

Brinjal, keerai, tomatoes, chillies, and lady’s finger were a few vegetables grown resulting in the success of the project. Following this, the Northern Province’s Education Department and the Agricultural Department of Sri Lanka collaborated with Serendip to bring about a change on a larger scale. The foundation is working with schools in setting up organic nutrition gardens on the campus in partnership with agricultural instructors.

The members organise workshops and training programmes for the children and their mothers if it is a preschool. Serendip provides the required materials to set up the garden. “Our children are now cultivating their organic vegetables, fruits, herbs and medicinal plants, harvesting them, giving them to the school kitchen, and nutritious food is being cooked and the children are being fed,” elaborates Poongkothai. Along with this, the children also learn waste management and how to recycle water, even water from the hand wash is collected and used to water the plants.

“While the government provides a stipend of 85 LKR per child per meal to the school, as part of their loan meal on the campus, this amount is used for carbohydrates like rice,” she says. Divya continues to provide for the initiative and says, “The progress has been very sustainable and satisfactory and this makes me happy.” The fundraiser, they hope, will make their dreams become reality.

One for a cause

Jaffna is an arid region and it does not have fertile soil. Some of the green project schools are in an island zone, where the soil is sandy and to set up nutrition gardens, the soil has to be purchased which is expensive. “India has hydroponics technology, where you don’t use soil. We are working to pick up hydroponic kits from Chennai and take them to Sri Lanka,” she informs. In this technology, instead of soil, coco peat from coconut trees is in use. The island nation has coconut trees in abundance.

The hydroponic kit is a sustainable grow bag, which lasts for five years. It requires less water than other modes of cultivation, the need for pesticides is nil, and is simple and easy for children to learn. It is also a long-term sustainable approach to helping children grow their vegetables and ensuring self-sufficiency.

At this two-day dinner fundraiser, the idea is to provide “tasty and yummy food so that we raise maximum amount,” says Divya. Three chefs are flying down from Maniumpathy Boutique Hotel, Colombo. Internationally acclaimed 75-year-old chef Lucky Liyanarachchi, and his team will present an eight-course meal. “We are not only privileged but fortunate to be a part of this fundraising event which is going to brighten many little lives of the future,” says Lucky in a press release shared with CE. Funding for the cause, the first four tickets for this dinner were purchased by actors Sathyaraj, Sibi Sathyaraj, Karthi Sivakumar, and Madampatty Rangaraj.

Measuring success

The Dine for a Cause is a prelude to other events lined by the foundation. One among them is to conduct a shop for a cause with the hashtag green exhibition where green consumer products are on display. At the exhibit, one could see handbags made out of the bark of a banana tree. In Sri Lanka, the bark is not consumed and is thrown away. The foundation is collecting them all. “We are working with women in Jaffna, who take fibre from valathandu (banana stem), hand plant it, and make handbags out of it,” Poongkothai remarks, adding that they are creating an upcycled green product.

Having always wanted to teach the children and the mothers how to fish, Poongkothai and Serendip have been successful, as they are now out fishing. The little girl who once wiped her tears and forced a smile for a photograph holding a plate of plain rice is now laughing ear to ear with green vegetables on her plate, and this reflects the success of the project.

Dine for a Cause will be held on February 6 and 7 at Bask by Coffee? Since 1999 from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm

Tickets are priced at Rs 5,000 per person

For details, call: 9840056530