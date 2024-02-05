Chennai

No-indicator turn causes pile-up in TN, two dead

CHENNAI: Two people died and 10 sustained injuries near Sriperumbudur when a private company’s bus rammed into a two-wheeler and a lorry on Saturday midnight. The deceased were identified as Venkatesan (34) and his wife Jeyalakshmi (25) of Karumbur village in Chengalpattu district.

Oragadam police said the couple was returning home on a two-wheeler after inviting their relatives in Tiruvallur for a housewarming ceremony, Around 12.30 am on Sunday near Mathur village in Kancheepuram district, a trailer that was travelling ahead of them made a quick turn.

Venkatesan immediately hit the brakes, and a private company’s bus that came behind crashed into the two-wheeler and the trailer.

The couple got crushed between the vehicles and died on the spot. As many as 10 people on the bus also sustained injuries. Upon information, the police came to the spot and sent the couple’s bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.

