Man, son held for burglary

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy and his father were arrested for burglary at a private company in Maduravoyal. The duo allegedly stole Rs 26,000, three laptops and four cell phones. According to the Maduravoyal police, the arrested were identified as Ramesh (51) and his son.

The police said that Ramesh works in a company in Maduravoyal. On Friday, the owner closed the company after work and when he opened it the next day, he found it was burgled.

After analysing CCTV footage from the area, the police identified the 17-year-old boy who works in the company. He was arrested, and based on the details provided by him, his father was arrested for helping him hide the stolen items. The police recovered Rs 13,000 and rest of the stolen items.

After an inquiry, Ramesh will be produced before a judicial magistrate, while his son will be produced in juvenile court on Tuesday.