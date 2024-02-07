Shot fired at house of HC lawyer in city

CHENNAI: A shot was fired at the house of a high court lawyer in Tambaram on Tuesday night. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police said Thyagarajan, 50, from Meenambal Street in Kadaperi near Tambaram, works as an advocate in the Madras High Court. His wife, Priya, was alone at home during the incident.

“A loud sound was heard and a bullet entered their house, shattering the window pane, according to Priya,” said the police.

The Tambaram police and bomb squad were informed and they conducted a search around the house. The Tambaram police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.