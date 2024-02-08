Spooky tales for tweens

CHENNAI: How many times have we sat under a blanket in a dark room at night with a torch to flip through the pages of a horror book to live the moment as explained in words and phrases? Cheryl Rao’s latest book, 13 Times: Strange Stories to Chill and Thrill, took me back to those nights, which are eagerly waited for to finish the gripping tales. The 13 stories in the book are aimed at tweens to explore the world of horror.
The book was shaped into the final pages and published in October 2023. The collection of 13 spooky short stories that make the readers sit on the edge of their seats, was written over several years of her career. Talking about the book, Cheryl says, “There is always something to learn from a story and also something to enjoy even if it gets one’s hair on end.”
Having penned various similar children’s books like Little Painters, Adventures by the Dozen, Long and Short Teen Tales, and others, Cheryl believes that exploring possibilities in stories is enjoyed by children. “And 13 Times gives a chance to do that. The possibility raised needs a lot of ‘why not’ and ‘what ifs’, making the stories thrilling for the readers.”
The children who read find an inexplicable pleasure and thrill in their journey of imagination, opening infinite opportunities as they go through life. Looking back at her childhood memories such as, “I have been to a flea market where I saw a dragon pendant, I have passed village fairs where colourful gnomes were on display, and a sapling was sticking out of a wall in the courtyard of my building.” Cheryl combines these real-life experiences and also explores a few places within her imagination, in her book.
The spooky process
The author’s process of writing is to think about the probability when an idea strikes, after which it is all about carrying the idea forward. She does that by, “Probing the possibilities as I stroll around the neighbourhood and working to give shape to the characters and the incidents that flesh out the story.”
Crafting each character in a way that the readers could easily connect with, the experience is doubled with the illustrations by Sanjoli C. The author says that the sketches have brought the stories to life apart from just the mention of locations like Bhopal and Chandni Chowk so that there is a familiarity. This sense of knowing is followed throughout the 146 pages of the book.
On the readers’ response to her books, Cheryl says, “It is gratifying to know that someone somewhere has enjoyed my stories — or been spooked by them.” It is then when the months of hard work, ups and downs become “worth it” increasing the anticipation to write more. Always ready with tales that chill and thrill, the author is looking forward to working on another collection that we could read under our blankets.
Book: 13 Times: Strange Stories to Chill and Thrill
Pages: 146
Price: Rs 199
Publisher: HarperCollins