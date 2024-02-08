Spooky tales for tweens

CHENNAI: How many times have we sat under a blanket in a dark room at night with a torch to flip through the pages of a horror book to live the moment as explained in words and phrases? Cheryl Rao’s latest book, 13 Times: Strange Stories to Chill and Thrill, took me back to those nights, which are eagerly waited for to finish the gripping tales. The 13 stories in the book are aimed at tweens to explore the world of horror.

The book was shaped into the final pages and published in October 2023. The collection of 13 spooky short stories that make the readers sit on the edge of their seats, was written over several years of her career. Talking about the book, Cheryl says, “There is always something to learn from a story and also something to enjoy even if it gets one’s hair on end.”

Having penned various similar children’s books like Little Painters, Adventures by the Dozen, Long and Short Teen Tales, and others, Cheryl believes that exploring possibilities in stories is enjoyed by children. “And 13 Times gives a chance to do that. The possibility raised needs a lot of ‘why not’ and ‘what ifs’, making the stories thrilling for the readers.”

The children who read find an inexplicable pleasure and thrill in their journey of imagination, opening infinite opportunities as they go through life. Looking back at her childhood memories such as, “I have been to a flea market where I saw a dragon pendant, I have passed village fairs where colourful gnomes were on display, and a sapling was sticking out of a wall in the courtyard of my building.” Cheryl combines these real-life experiences and also explores a few places within her imagination, in her book.