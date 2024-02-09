THANC Hospital hosts health camp for students

The primary goal of this comprehensive health camp was not only to perform health check-ups but to instill a sense of health consciousness in children. By educating them on various health-related issues and the importance of nutrition, THANC Hospital aimed to empower the students with the knowledge necessary to lead healthier lives. This focus on preventive care and health education highlights the hospital's dedication to not just addressing but preventing health issues through awareness.

F or families interested in continuing this journey towards better health, THANC Hospital encourages booking an appointment for comprehensive health screenings and consultations. By doing so, parents can ensure their children receive the care and guidance needed to maintain their well-being.

(This is a press release from The Head And Neck Centre & Hospital)