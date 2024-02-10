NGT bans two Chennai firms from carrying out construction at night

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai has passed injunction order against two private firms in Chennai from carrying out construction works during nighttime.

The order was passed on an application filed by a resident of Kilpauk, against a private builder and a pile contractor who were involved in laying foundation to build a multi-storeyed building at the project site. The application states that the piling work was creating loud noise, beyond unbearable decibel levels.

Following complaints from residents, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has also served notice to the private firms, but to no avail.

The NGT, after hearing all the parties, passed interim injunction restraining KLP Projects Indian Limited and Veda Pile Foundation from carrying out pile foundation work at night, between 10pm and 6am. It also directed the police to take appropriate action in this regard.